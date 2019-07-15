Mason Mount Signs New Five-Year Deal With Chelsea After Impressing in Pre-Season

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the club, as Frank Lampard continues to shape his squad for his first season in charge.

The midfielder impressed on loan with Lampard's Derby last season, scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances as they made the playoff final, and the news comes after he fired in the opening goal in the Blues' 4-0 win over St. Patrick's Athletic at the weekend.

The 20-year-old said, via the club website: "It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family. I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day.

The perfect start to our week!



Congratulations, @MasonMount_10! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2019

"I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea. I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come."

With Chelsea unable to sign players this summer due to a registration embargo, Mount will add some much-needed fresh blood to Lampard's ranks, and joins fellow academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek in committing his long-term future to the club.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Mason has come right the way through the Chelsea Academy and has always stood out as a fantastic talent and dedicated individual.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"We have monitored his development extremely closely while he has been out on loan and believe he is now ready to be a member of our squad competing at the top of the Premier League.

"Like another of our Academy graduates, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we are delighted Mason has committed himself to the club this summer and look forward to an exciting future ahead."