Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus' Signing of a Natural Born World-Shaker

2nd October 2018: Bayern Munich vs. Ajax. UEFA Champions League. Group E.

Serge Gnabry latches onto the ball on the left flank and with one touch, bursts past the fairly hapless Noussair Mazraoui on the left flank. He then, at maximum Usain Bolt-circa-2009 speed, tries to do the same against Ajax's 19-year-old centre back.

It doesn't work.

The soon-to-be Bayern Munich Player of the Year knocks the ball forward toward the touchline, but this time, he is hounded down. He is out-paced, then out-muscled.

In the blink of an eye, Gnabry has gone from the brink of crossing the ball from the left-side of the penalty area, to watching the ball loop up toward Ajax's Dusan Tadic on the halfway line.

In the blink of an eye, Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt has, with a slap-wrap tackle, won the ball back and then coolly clipped the ball into the centre of the park.

In the blink of an eye, Matthijs de Ligt has announced himself to the world as a natural born world-shaker.

A star has been born.

Fast forward nine months, and that star has the world at his feet.

He has, with astonishing performances in Ajax's run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, proved that that tackle - that's still going viral - was not a one off. Matthijs de Ligt is now the most sought after footballer in Europe, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid, basically every big club all vying for his signature.





And for good reason.

He is now arguably the best centre back in the world, and inarguably the greatest natural defensive talent we have seen since Alessandro Nesta burst onto the scene in 1994 - five years before De Ligt was even born...yes, I feel old too. De Ligt's talent is such that Marcello Lippi, one of the greatest managers in history, stated:





“There is no need for comparisons, but I’ve seen plenty of greats, like Alessandro Nesta, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Ciro Ferrara, Fabio Cannavaro, and Marco Materazzi. I’ve never seen anyone like that at his age."

High praise indeed.





On top of God given natural talent and athletic ability, De Ligt, despite being a boy, has also shown himself to be a proven leader of men. His speech at Ajax's title ceremony in front of approximately a trillion people in Amsterdam was an exemplification of that.





Shoulders upright, chin up, casually holding the Eredivisie title in one hand and clenching a microphone in the other, exuding a confidence rarely seen in a young player, De Ligt authoritatively exclaimed that he and his teammates had shown the world just how good they are.

"We showed to the great above us [Johan Cruyff] what he wanted and what he expected from us and we did it with us all, experience players, youth players, everyone, the supporters. We want to to thank you for this great season, and we will see you next time."

Matthijs de Ligt

So now, with the great and good of European football teams offering him the world in exchange for his services, Matthijs de Ligt makes the sensible choice.







