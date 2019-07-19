Senegal and Algeria meet for continental supremacy as the two battle in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday in Cairo.

Both sides advanced in dramatic fashion to reach the title bout. Senegal outlasted Tunisia in extra time in their semifinal after both missed penalties and after the game was decided on an own goal, while Algeria beat Nigeria in the waning seconds of regular time on a Riyad Mahrez free kick.

The match has been billed as a Sadio Mane vs. Mahrez showdown of Premier League stars, but there's more to the match than just that. Senegal, which is appearing in its first final since 2002, is back in the spotlight after cruelly being left out of the World Cup group stage due to fair play points–cards accumulated–in the first instance of the tiebreaker ever being used on such a stage. Manager Aliou Cisse won't have suspended center back Kalidou Kouliably at his disposal, which is a clear blow to the Lions of Teranga and their hopes of winning a first title.

Algeria, meanwhile, has one title to its name, winning in 1990 after finishing as a runner up in 1980 in its only other final appearance.

The two sides met in the group stage, with Algeria winning 1-0 on Youcef Belaili's 49th-minute goal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.

