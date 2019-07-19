Zlatan Shows Off Ferrari-Like Moves to Level Score in El Traffico Between Galaxy and LAFC

Screenshot from @si_soccer via Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela have both put the ball in the back of the net in this contest.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 19, 2019

Zlatan and Carlos Vela are giving the fans in Los Angeles exactly what they wanted Friday night.

Vela has been the best goal scorer in MLS this year and is on pace for a record season.

Zlatan is Zlatan and frequently does Zlatan things. Like earlier this week when he said he was like a "Ferrari among Fiats" in an ESPN feature.

So it's only right that the first two goals in El Traffico came from those stars.

Imagine how wild the world would be if there actually was a second Zlatan being hidden at Area 51.

