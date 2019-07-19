Zlatan and Carlos Vela are giving the fans in Los Angeles exactly what they wanted Friday night.

Vela has been the best goal scorer in MLS this year and is on pace for a record season.

Zlatan is Zlatan and frequently does Zlatan things. Like earlier this week when he said he was like a "Ferrari among Fiats" in an ESPN feature.

So it's only right that the first two goals in El Traffico came from those stars.

#LAFC’s Carlos Vela makes it 20 goalsin 20 matches. Fastest player to reach that number in @MLS history (via @LAFC) pic.twitter.com/GcySR8MGWS — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) July 20, 2019

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! Zlatan with a bit of absolute magic for the equalizer (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/6ErRG8W8Go — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 20, 2019

Imagine how wild the world would be if there actually was a second Zlatan being hidden at Area 51.