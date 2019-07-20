Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a strong choice of words for an LAFC coach after the Galaxy's 3–2 El Trafico win over their rival on Friday night.

Ibrahimovic, who had already made headlines for his remarkable hat trick during the victory, remained in the spotlight Saturday morning after video appeared to show the Galaxy star telling the coach to "Go home, you little b----" after the game.

The confrontation came after LAFC Goalkeeper coach, Zak Abdel, confronted Ibrahimovic about an alleged elbow during the match, which the team believed should have resulted in a red card. The striker was not happy about it and chose to counter the complaint with a dig of his own.

The build up to the derby heated up earlier this week when Ibrahimovic was asked if if he thought he was better than LAFC's star and captain Carlos Vela, who is also the league's top scorer.

"By far, because if he's in his prime. How old is he? 29," Ibrahimovic said via ESPN. "And he's playing in MLS and he's in his prime. When I was 29, where was I? (Europe). Big difference."

He also described himself as a Ferrari among Fiats, comparing himself to the rest of the league. He backed up his words by taking complete control of the contest, scoring once during the first hald and twice in the second. The Galaxy earned the victory after Vela's late effort in stoppage time was not enough for a complete comeback.

LAFC's lead atop the standings was cut to nine points with the loss. The Galaxy are in second place with 37 points.