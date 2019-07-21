Rúben Neves Claims the Atmosphere at Molineux Is the Best in the Premier League

By 90Min
July 21, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Rúben Neves has claimed that he is happy at the Molineux and has cited the amazing atmosphere the Wolves fans create.

Neves has been a part of Wolves’ magnificent rise from a mid-table Championship side to the 'best of the rest' in the Premier League. The Portuguese international has scored four goals and contributed three assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season as he helped Wolves qualify for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

David Rogers/GettyImages

His performances have inevitably caught the attention of bigger clubs but Neves has stated that he is focused on Wolves and wants to help the club to achieve even more success. 

According to the Mirror, Neves said: “Look, I feel at home at Wolverhampton, it is unbelievable the way the fans receive all the players at the club.

“I am not saying this because I play for Wolves, but in my opinion the atmosphere in our stadium is very special.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“There is only one club in the Premier League who can get close to our fans in the way they support the team - and that is Liverpool.

“Our fans are the best and they make the stadium the most difficult place for other teams, so I am not thinking about other clubs. I just focus on my job to help Wolves become a better team and to achieve great things.

“I have people who advise me on things like that, so I can just play my football. That’s what I love to do.”

David Rogers/GettyImages

Neves played in Wolves’ Premier League Asia Trophy matches against Newcastle United and Manchester City, winning both. He is set to play in Wolves’ Europa League qualifier against Northern Ireland side Crusaders on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message