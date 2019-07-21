Rúben Neves Claims the Atmosphere at Molineux Is the Best in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Rúben Neves has claimed that he is happy at the Molineux and has cited the amazing atmosphere the Wolves fans create.

Neves has been a part of Wolves’ magnificent rise from a mid-table Championship side to the 'best of the rest' in the Premier League. The Portuguese international has scored four goals and contributed three assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season as he helped Wolves qualify for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight.

David Rogers/GettyImages

His performances have inevitably caught the attention of bigger clubs but Neves has stated that he is focused on Wolves and wants to help the club to achieve even more success.

According to the Mirror, Neves said: “Look, I feel at home at Wolverhampton, it is unbelievable the way the fans receive all the players at the club.

“I am not saying this because I play for Wolves, but in my opinion the atmosphere in our stadium is very special.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“There is only one club in the Premier League who can get close to our fans in the way they support the team - and that is Liverpool.

“Our fans are the best and they make the stadium the most difficult place for other teams, so I am not thinking about other clubs. I just focus on my job to help Wolves become a better team and to achieve great things.

“I have people who advise me on things like that, so I can just play my football. That’s what I love to do.”

David Rogers/GettyImages

Neves played in Wolves’ Premier League Asia Trophy matches against Newcastle United and Manchester City, winning both. He is set to play in Wolves’ Europa League qualifier against Northern Ireland side Crusaders on Thursday.