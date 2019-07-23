Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Speaks Out on Rumoured Anfield Expansion

By 90Min
July 23, 2019

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner claims that the club's decision makers are 'still analysing' the possibility of expanding Anfield further, following their previously successful bid to build on the Main Stand.

As things stand, Anfield is among the biggest club stadiums in the country thanks to its 53,394 capacity, but there is a growing feeling that Liverpool could easily sell out every week even if their stadium was bigger than Manchester United's Old Trafford at roughly 76,000.

Speaking about their plans to continue building, chairman Werner was cautiously optimistic about their hopes of increasing Anfield's capacity, but he insisted that the club are "still analysing" their options.

"We are still analysing the opportunity to build on Anfield Road. I think we are trying to figure [it] out," Werner told liverpoolfc.com.

"When we went forward with the Main Stand expansion, which I’m very proud about, we obviously wanted to do it right so we were very quiet about it. In a perfect world, we’ll be able to figure this out."

During his interview with the club, Werner also spoke about Liverpool's recent success in the Champions League, as well as the impact that manager Jurgen Klopp has had following his appointment at Anfield in 2016.

In terms of other stadiums in the top flight, the most recent new-build in the Premier League was opened in April by Tottenham, with their ground now sitting as London's biggest with a capacity of 62,062.

Liverpool only ranked sixth for capacity throughout the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

