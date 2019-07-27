Real Madrid striker Luka Jović has joined the club's long injury list following a collision with Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak during a pre-season friendly.

The 21-year-old started for Los Blancos in their sensational 7-3 defeat to city rivals Atlético, but Jović needed medical attention and was subsequently forced off the pitch less than 30 minutes into the match at the MetLife Stadium.

Although no official word has come from Real Madrid over the severity of the injury, Goal have confirmed that Jović will be joining a number of first-team stars already on the treatment table following his collision with Oblak.

Zinedine Zidane's side went into half-time having already conceded five goals without reply, with Diego Costa scoring a first-half hat-trick while Joao Felix and Angel Correa also found their way onto the scoresheet.

Costa added a sixth before Nacho Fernández finally pulled one back, but the Atlético striker was then shown a red card alongside Dani Carvajal and Atlético went on to score their seventh of the match through Vitolo.

Karim Benzema and Javier Hernández Carrera netted late on for Real Madrid to make the scoreline mildly more respectable, but all the attention after their defeat now switches to the severity of Jović's first-half injury.

Los Blancos are already missing Brahim Díaz through injury, while their preseason tour has also seen Marco Asensio and Ferland Mendy ruled out for a number of weeks—the former could be out until at least 2020 due to a torn ACL.

Jović was one of Real Madrid's first signings this summer following his breakout season with Eintracht Frankfurt, moving to the Santiago Bernabéu in a €70m switch at the start of the summer transfer window.