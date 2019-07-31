Fiorentina Close to Agreeing Loan Deal With Option to Buy for Radja Nainggolan

Fiorentina are closing in on a loan deal, with an option to buy, for Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

The 30-year-old Belgian has fallen out-of-favour at San Siro, having only been at the club for a single season after joining from Serie A rivals Roma.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Belgian is not thought to be new in new manager Antonio Conte's plans for next season, with Cagliari previously thought to be frontrunners for his signature.

Now, Gianluca DiMarzio report that Fiorentina’s Sporting Director Daniele Prade met with Nainggolan’s agent Alessandro Beltrami to discuss his availability, where it's thought his preference to remain in Italy was communicated.





An agreement regarding Nainggolan's salary is understood to have been reached, with La Viola now needing to finalise terms with Inter before a deal can go ahead. Should he arrive, he'd join

Kevin Prince-Boateng and Pol Lirola at the club, with the pair having arrived for a combined €13m fee plus add-ons.

Nainggolan moved from Roma for a bumper €38m fee last summer, where he scored six goals and contributed three assists to help I Nerazzurri secure Champions League football once more.

However, injuries plagued the Belgian last season, and he was restricted to just 22 starts in the league.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Nainggolan had been offered to Manchester United as part of a deal to bring Romelu Lukaku to San Siro, but with the striker now set for a move to Italian rivals Juventus, it appears Fiorentina will be his next destination instead.

Both clubs will hope that a deal can be agreed upon soon, as they prepare for the new Serie A campaign which begins on August 25. Fiorentina host last year's runners-up Napoli, while Inter face newly promoted Lecce.