Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Live Blog

Keep track of every move before the Premier League's transfer deadline.

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

The transfer deadline is rapidly approaching one day before the Premier League season begins on Friday, and a flurry of movement is underway before Thursday's noon ET deadline.

A slew of teams are looking to stack their rosters for the 2019-20 season, including Tottenham, who heavily pursued Juventus' Paolo Dybaya before the deal fell through on Thursday morning. Will any club make enough moves to be the favorite next season, or will Manchester City stay in prime position to win its third-straight Premier League title? Thursday's activity could ultimately decide the 2019-20 champion. 

Follow along with the latest transfer news before Thursday's deadline. 

9:10 a.m. ET: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater will join Burnley on loan. (Sky Sports News)

• 8:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle will sign Andy Carroll to a one-year deal. (Craig Hope, Daily Mail Sport)

8:15 a.m. ET: Chelsea defender David Luiz is expected to join Arsenal. (Sky Sports News)

• 8:00 a.m. ET: Kieran Tierney is undergoing his physical with Arsenal after Celtic agreed to a transfer on Wednesday. (Brian McLauchlin and David Ornstein, BBC Sport)

7:20 a.m. ET: Tottenham is expected to acquire midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Spanish club Real Betis. (Julien Laurens, ESPN FC)

6:15 a.m. ET: Tottenham will not receive Paulo Dybala before Thursday's deadline. Juventus will not sell the Argentinian forward. (David Ornstein, BBC Sport)

• 2 a.m. ET: Inter Milan reached an agreement to acquire Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Simon Stone, BBC Sport)

• 1:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham will sign Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham. Josh Onomah will join Tottenham in a corresponding deal. (Sky Sports News)

More Soccer

