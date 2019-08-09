Daniel Levy Still Intent on Selling Christian Eriksen Before the End of European Window

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

Daniel Levy wants to get rid of Christian Eriksen before the end of European transfer window, with the Dane only having a year left on his contract. 

Premier League clubs can still sell players to their European rivals in France, Germany and Spain until 2 September, and to Serie A clubs as late as 18 August. 

While 27-year-old Eriksen has been linked with a host of suitors from Real Madrid to Manchester United earlier, he remains a Spurs player as of the close of the end of the English top flight's window.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

According to Football Insider, Levy has determined to pursue Eriksen's exit in the coming days after it became clear to the club that the midfielder did not intend to extend his stay in north London beyond this season. 

Manchester United were believed to have been keen on the midfielder but were put off by the £140m valuation from Tottenham. Additionally, Levy was determined not to sell to a domestic rival and wants to offload Eriksen abroad to a European giant with the financial means to match the price tag. 

There is little mention in Football Insider's report of who might be interested in Eriksen, while the player himself is supposedly happy to run down his contract for a lucrative free-agent move next summer when he will have his pick of top clubs.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Despite being linked with Real Madrid for much of the last few months and stating in June that he would like to 'try something new', Eriksen looks set to begin the season with Tottenham, who play their first game on Saturday against Aston Villa. 

