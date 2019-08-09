Jamie Carragher Predicts Premier League Top Four Ahead of Friday Night Kickoff

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted that Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the Premier League title again, after claiming their second consecutive win last season.

The Sky Sports pundit admitted City may be too powerful to overcome, with the Premier League champions strengthening last season's team with the summer additions of Rodri and Joao Cancelo.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Liverpool will be the closest challengers again," Carragher wrote in his column in the Telegraph, "but keeping Mauricio Pochettino was crucial for Spurs. Arsenal will improve with their new signings."





Carragher also had City pencilled in (finally) for Champions League glory after they lost in the quarter-finals to Spurs last season, but predicted a trophy for his Reds in the FA Cup – saying: "Klopp has a miserable record in this competition but he knows this is a great opportunity for more silverware."





The former England defender backed both north London clubs – who have both been busy in the transfer market – to round out the top four, with Tottenham breaking their transfer record fee to acquire Tanguy Ndombele and Arsenal shattering their own to bring in Nicolas Pepe From Lille.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

The Gunners spent deadline day strengthening their defence with Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, while Spurs signed Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Premier League begins on Friday night, when Liverpool host newly-promoted Norwich at Anfield.