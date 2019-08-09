Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Begin Title Challenge in Style – Despite Alisson Injury

By 90Min
August 09, 2019

Premier League football is back, and it's back with a bang,

Liverpool showed the world that they are prepared to battle for the Premier League title by thumping newly promoted Norwich 4-1 at Anfield, giving fans plenty to get excited about for the coming season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It didn't take Liverpool long to take the lead, even if the goal had pretty much nothing to do with them. A tame Divock Origi cross was sent into the box, only to be turned into the Norwich net by Canaries defender Grant Hanley.

We've had such a long wait for Premier League football to return, and this is how we were greeted? With an own goal?

However, if there was some fortune about their first, they certainly earned their second. Some neat passing in the penalty area let Mohamed Salah drift into the penalty area, and he did what he does best to slot home past Tim Krul to double Liverpool's lead.

The Reds were electric throughout, and two headers from Virgil van Dijk and Origi saw the Reds enter the interval 4-0 up.

However, the first half wasn't all smiles for Liverpool, who lost goalkeeper Alisson to a concerning leg injury shortly before the interval.

They made one senior addition this summer in the form of Adrian, and the Spaniard was called upon almost immediately.

The beginning of the second half was delayed thanks to VAR, but not because of any incident on the pitch.

Instead, the technology simply broke. Referee Michael Oliver's headset stopped working, and they could not find a way to get it sorted out. This was VAR's debut in the Premier League, but it won't have won any new fans.

After the break, Norwich scored! They finally got what their attacking intent deserved - it was just a shame that Teemu Pukki's composed finish came after they had already shipped four goals.

They were actually impressive in attack, and the scoreline certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Norwich deserved a goal, and they finally got one.

Despite Norwich's best efforts, this result was never in doubt. Liverpool were comfortable as they controlled the game, even if Norwich might have won the second half!

The Reds are top of the league, but can they stay there this time?

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message