Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Begin Title Challenge in Style – Despite Alisson Injury

Premier League football is back, and it's back with a bang,

Liverpool showed the world that they are prepared to battle for the Premier League title by thumping newly promoted Norwich 4-1 at Anfield, giving fans plenty to get excited about for the coming season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It didn't take Liverpool long to take the lead, even if the goal had pretty much nothing to do with them. A tame Divock Origi cross was sent into the box, only to be turned into the Norwich net by Canaries defender Grant Hanley.

We've had such a long wait for Premier League football to return, and this is how we were greeted? With an own goal?

At Least Grant Hanley will be able to tell his Grandkids in the future that he scored the 1st Premier League goal of the 2019/20 season 😂 — Alan Bateson (@Alan_Bateson) August 9, 2019

However, if there was some fortune about their first, they certainly earned their second. Some neat passing in the penalty area let Mohamed Salah drift into the penalty area, and he did what he does best to slot home past Tim Krul to double Liverpool's lead.

The Reds were electric throughout, and two headers from Virgil van Dijk and Origi saw the Reds enter the interval 4-0 up.

Salah opens his account. Mane gets his tracksuit off knowing he needs to crack on or Mo will be out of sight for this year's golden boot before he gets on the pitch. #LFC #YNWA — Ian (@stromi) August 9, 2019

HT: Liverpool 4 Norwich City 0

Norwich fans be like..... #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/BXrgxggI2E — Ian (@Mancman10) August 9, 2019

However, the first half wasn't all smiles for Liverpool, who lost goalkeeper Alisson to a concerning leg injury shortly before the interval.

They made one senior addition this summer in the form of Adrian, and the Spaniard was called upon almost immediately.

Hope Adrian gets a debut goal 🙌🙌 — Miles (@M_Todd10) August 9, 2019

See? Adrian meant his words when he said he’ll push Alisson from the get-go.



I hope it’s nothing serious with Alisson though. 😱😱😱#lfc #LIVNOR — pylovestoeat (@pylovestoeat) August 9, 2019

I high key think Alisson is fine. He’s just giving the newbie a chance 😂 — Faro; The Liverpudlian (@RRuffiez) August 9, 2019

The beginning of the second half was delayed thanks to VAR, but not because of any incident on the pitch.

Instead, the technology simply broke. Referee Michael Oliver's headset stopped working, and they could not find a way to get it sorted out. This was VAR's debut in the Premier League, but it won't have won any new fans.

VAR introduced just to slow the game down - literally the opposite of what it was made for



you can’t make this up 😭 — 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 🐐 (@OrigiRole) August 9, 2019

#VAR #LIVNOR Have you tried turning it off and on again? — Matt Colven (@Colv1987) August 9, 2019

After the break, Norwich scored! They finally got what their attacking intent deserved - it was just a shame that Teemu Pukki's composed finish came after they had already shipped four goals.

They were actually impressive in attack, and the scoreline certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Norwich deserved a goal, and they finally got one.

Tell you what Norwich for me are looking a good side, if they can keep it up for the season I think they’ll stay up #ncfc — Wilko24 (@Wilko2499) August 9, 2019

Might sound crazy here but Norwich haven’t looked too bad tonight, they’re going to get goals this season and Teemu Pukki will be scoring most of them. — Greg - Football Index (@ImTheGregC) August 9, 2019

Despite Norwich's best efforts, this result was never in doubt. Liverpool were comfortable as they controlled the game, even if Norwich might have won the second half!

The Reds are top of the league, but can they stay there this time?