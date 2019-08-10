Man Utd Hold Talks to Offload Alexis Sanchez Amid Roma Interest in Season-Long Loan

Manchester United have held talks with Serie A giants AS Roma as they look to offload Chile international Alexis Sánchez on a season-long loan.

While the Premier League's transfer window slammed shut on Thursday, clubs across Europe can complete deals throughout the opening weeks of the new season, with their cut off point for signing new players not until 2nd September.

A number of players in the top flight are expected to make a move away from the Premier League over the next three weeks, and The Telegraph claim that Manchester United have held talks with Roma as they look to move Sánchez out in a season-long loan deal.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that his side have enough firepower to get them through the season despite failing to replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Antonio Conte's Inter on deadline day.

Solskjaer had expected Sánchez to stay at Old Trafford this season, but The Telegraph's report suggests that it was actually United who presented Roma with the offer of signing the Chile international on a temporary basis.

It's still unknown if Sánchez would even be interested in returning to Italy - he spent three years with Udinese at the start of his career in Europe - but it's widely believed that the Giallorossi would expect United to subsidise the player's base £391k-a-week wages.

There could be space for Sánchez at the Stadio Olimpico as striker Edin Džeko remains a target for Inter, with Conte eager to partner the Bosnia & Herzegovina international with Lukaku next season.

Patrik Schick is also looking for a route out of Rome ahead of the new campaign, having turned down a move to Newcastle United earlier in the summer to try and force through a move to Borussia Dortmund.