Newcastle vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Newcastle welcome Arsenal on Sunday to St. James' Park as both teams look to kick-start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a win.

Newcastle have endured a fairly turbulent summer, but the club will be hoping to brush this to one side as they welcome Arsenal to Tyneside. With Steve Bruce having taken over from the departed Rafa Benitez, the pressure will be on to get off to a positive start.

The focus for Arsenal, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be on the potential debuts of their new high-profile signings like Nicolas Pepe and David Luiz.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 11 August What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? St. James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event; Fubo TV - Free Trial Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News

The Magpies come into the game with five first-team members on the treatment table. Florian Lejeune and Jack Colback are out injured with knee and groin injuries respectively.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin (groin) and Dwight Gayle (calf) are doubtful but there is a chance both could feature at some point. Matt Ritchie is the other notable doubt, having picked up a hamstring injury.

However, new signings Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems, Joelinton and Emil Krafth are all in contention to make their Premier League debuts.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will be without Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavrapanos and Rob Holding, as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Arsenal are 'optimistic' that forward Alexandre Lacazette will be available following his ankle injury, however there is a chance he may not start. The big news involves the new-arrivals, with Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe both in line to make their debuts.

David Luiz is also in contention to make his first appearance following his shock deadline day move from Chelsea. Meanwhile, the Gunners' other deadline day signing Kieran Tierney remains out of action following his double hernia operation.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez; Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, S.Longstaff, Willems; Almiron, Joelinton. Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal; Xhaka, Ceballos; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Nelson; Aubameyang.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have gone up against each other on 182 occasions, with the Gunners boasting the better record. The north London side have won 77 games, whereas Newcastle have come out victorious on 67 occasions. The two sides have also shared the honours 38 times.

The most recent encounter saw Arsenal come out on top at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette were enough to see them over the line on that occasion.

Recent Form

Steve Bruce has overseen three wins and one defeat in pre-season since he took charge

In their most recent game, club-record signing Joelinton starred as Newcastle beat a decent Saint-Etienne side 2-1. The Brazilian has bagged himself two goals since his big money move, and will be hoping to make an even greater impact against Arsenal.

Arsenal's young stars have proven to be the highlight of pre-season as far as they are concerned.

In their last game, the north London side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona. However, the attack looks sharp and will only become more frightening following the signing of Pepe. The familiar defensive problems continue to exist, but the signing of David Luiz will go a long way to rectifying the issue.

Here's a look at how each side has performed in their last five games.

Newcastle United Arsenal Newcastle 2-1 AS Saint-Étienne (3/8) Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (4/8) Hibernian 1-3 Newcastle (30/7) Angers 1-1 Arsenal (31/7) Preston North End 2-1 Newcastle (27/7) Arsenal 1-2 Lyon (28/7) Newcastle 1-0 West Ham United (20/7) Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (24/7) Newcastle 0-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (17/7) Arsenal 3-0 Fiorentina (20/7)

Prediction

Arsenal will be keen to make a statement performance in their first game after a very productive summer window, and they will be confident in coming away with all three points.

The Magpies have had more than a few issues over the summer, but they will be hoping to put these behind them in Bruce's first game. The crowd will play a major part in this match, with the players feeding off the energy within the stadium.

Newcastle will give it all they have in front of their home fans, but the Gunners are expected to have too much quality.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal