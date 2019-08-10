Premier League Team News: Bournemouth vs Sheffield United - Confirmed Lineups

This will be the first competitive meeting between Bournemouth and Sheffield United since February 2013, when both sides were competing in League One. The Blades won 1-0 away from home.

Bournemouth and Sheffield United have met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English League football, but this will be their first ever top flight league meeting.

On the only previous occasion that Bournemouth and Sheffield United played one another on the opening matchday of a league season, Sheffield United were relegated from the second tier that campaign (1987/88).

FIRST TEAM NEWS OF 2019/20 🚨



🔺 Ramsdale starts in goal

🔺 Billing makes #PL debut for us

🔺 Wilson, Fraser, King in attack



Let's go! 👏#BOUSHU // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/pt8dkiYTaO — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 10, 2019

Sheffield United have won each of their last eight competitive meetings with Bournemouth. They’ve also won each of their last five away games against the Cherries in all competitions.

Bournemouth won their opening Premier League fixture last season, which also came against a promoted side (2-0 vs Cardiff). They had lost each of their previous three opening day games in the competition.

Sheffield United have lost four of their last five opening league fixtures (W1). However, they’re unbeaten in all three of their Premier League openers (W2 D1), with only Leeds having a better unbeaten record in the competition (12 - W5 D7 L0).

Bournemouth have only lost one of their 11 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W7 D3), though this did come in their last such match against Fulham in April (1-0).

Here’s how we line up for our first @premierleague game since 2007 🙌



Callum Robinson makes his competitive debut for the Blades 🔥#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fgyunVsYGo — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 10, 2019

Sheffield United have lost nine of their last ten Premier League away games (D1), with their last such victory coming in December 2006 at Wigan (1-0).

In their last Premier League campaign in 2006/07, Sheffield United scored just eight goals in their 19 away games, and never more than once in a match. They last scored more than once on the road in the top flight in May 1994, in a 3-2 loss to Chelsea which saw them relegated.

Since the start of the 2005-06 campaign, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored more league goals than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (218).