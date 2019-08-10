Premier League Team News: West Ham vs Manchester City - Confirmed Lineups

The reigning Premier League champions have only lost their opening match of the next league season on two previous occasions: Leicester City in 2016/17 (2-1 away at Hull City) and Chelsea in 2017/18 (2-3 at home to Burnley).

Manchester City have won their last seven competitive matches against West Ham by an aggregate score of 23-3.

Manchester City have won more competitive games at the London Stadium against West Ham than any other away team (four).

Manchester City have scored 17 goals against West Ham at the London Stadium; eight more goals than any other opposition side away at the Hammers in this ground.

For the sixth consecutive campaign, West Ham are kicking off their Premier League season against one of the ‘big six’ sides, with City being the sixth different side they’ve faced in that time. The Hammers have lost four of their previous five, with the exception being a 2-0 win at Arsenal in 2015/16.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last ten opening Premier League fixtures (W9 D1), winning each of the last eight. Victory here will see them equal Chelsea’s Premier League record of nine successive opening day wins between 2002/03 and 2010/11.

West Ham have won three of their last five home matches against reigning Premier League champions (L2), though they did lose this exact fixture 0-4 last season.

[CITY]

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has scored six goals on MD1 of previous Premier League seasons; more than any player still playing in the Premier League. The only players with moreMD1 goals in Premier League history are Wayne Rooney (8), Alan Shearer (8), Frank Lampard (8) and Teddy Sheringham (7).

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has faced Manchester City six times in the Premier League without scoring – against no side has he played more without finding the net (also six vs Arsenal). However, all six of these appearances have been as a substitute.

Manchester City’s David Silva has scored in four of his last five games against West Ham in all competitions, including in all three of his appearances at the London Stadium. He’s scored more goals against the Hammers for City than he has any other side (six, including five in the Premier League).

