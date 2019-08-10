Roy Hodgson Warns Wilfried Zaha About Potential Fan Backlash Over Public Transfer Saga

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned Wilfried Zaha that his own fans could turn against him this weekend, when Crystal Palace host Everton to begin their Premier League campaign.

The club's star performer was linked with a move away throughout the summer, and he pushed for a move in the closing stages of the transfer window, causing Hodgson to send him home from training on deadline day. However, neither Arsenal or Everton were able to agree a deal with Palace, meaning that Zaha remains at the south London club for now.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Following Zaha's actions in recent days, former England manager Hodgson admitted that he is wary of the potential for Palace's fans to react angrily towards the Ivorian on Saturday, but has backed Zaha to deal with the situation if it arises.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "You can’t control fans’ reactions. Fans will react in the way they feel they should react. Of course, I hope that they won’t get on Wilf’s back. I hope they’ll be sympathetic to him. But whatever happens, Wilf will have to deal with that, just as he has had to deal with his disappointment over the last few days in the transfer window".

The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday, but the other major European leagues have until early September to conclude their business. Despite this, Hodgson insisted he does not expect Zaha to leave the Premier League this summer, explaining that he does not believe that clubs across Europe have the funds to prise Zaha away from Selhurst Park.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"There is much more chance that he will go to a club in England than a club in Europe. All the clubs here know how good he is and are capable of paying the transfer fee, and I’m not sure all the European ones can," he said.