Reiss Nelson: 5 Things to Know About Arsenal's Homegrown Star of the Future

Reiss Nelson made his return to the Arsenal first team this weekend, after spending last season out on loan developing his game in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.

After impressing whilst on loan in south-western Germany last season and again during the Gunners' pre-season campaign, Nelson was handed a start in the club's Premier League opener against Newcastle United – with a number of anticipated starters not yet up to speed.

He Is the Third Youngest Player to Score Five Bundesliga Goals

With just three Premier League appearances under his belt, Nelson went out to spend the 2018/19 season on loan with German outfit Hoffenheim and was an instant success in the Bundesliga, making a real success of his loan spell.





Whilst out there. Nelson won Bundesliga rookie of the month for November and became the third-youngest player behind Lukas Podolski and Olaf Thon to score five Bundesliga goals, at just 18 years, 10 months and 25 days old – just 11 days older than Podolski's record.





The youngster ended the season with eight goals in all competitions.

He Is Eligible to Play for Zimbabwe

Owing to his father's heritage, Nelson is eligible to represent Zimbabwe if he chooses to do so.

However, the winger has been playing for the England youth teams at all levels from Under-16 to Under-21, so a move to represent Zimbabwe is unlikely to say the least. Only three Zimbabwean internationals have ever featured in the English top flight: Peter Ndlovu, Bruce Grobbelaar and Benjani.

Nelson is yet to earn a senior cap – for Zimbabwe or otherwise – but if he continues to develop at the rate he is, it won't be long before we see him playing at Wembley.

He Won the Premier League 2 Player of the Year Award

Reiss Nelson has been named Premier League 2 Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/h98kfD3lqW — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 17, 2018

Nelson played a key role in Arsenal's 2017/18 Premier League 2 win, scoring nine goals and assisting his teammates three times in just eleven games as the young Gunners beat Liverpool by two points.





His electric form led to him being named the Premier League 2 Player of the Year and he took home the final Player of the Month award of the season to cap off an impressive campaign in the development league.

He Joined the Arsenal Academy at Nine Years Old



The Arsenal winger has been at the club since a very young age, joining the academy at just nine years old and routinely moving up ahead of his age group – such was his talent.

Having raced up through the ranks, he was awarded his first professional contract by Arsene Wenger on his 17th birthday, nearly three years ago.

He Is Nominated for the Golden Boy 2019 Award

Thanks largely to his strong performances out in the Bundesliga, Nelson made the longlist for the 2019 Golden Boy award; for outstanding players aged 21 and under in a European nation's top flight.

Alongside Arsenal teammates Matteo Guendouzi, Eddie Nketiah, and Joe Willock, the youngster made both the initial list of 100 players and the shortened list of 80 released a month later.

This prestigious award has been won by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Matthijs de Ligt.