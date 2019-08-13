Alexis Sanchez Involved in Angry Clash With Man Utd Star at Training

By 90Min
August 13, 2019

Manchester United forward Alexis Sánchez has reportedly been left furious with academy graduate Mason Greenwood following a clash during pre-season.

The Chile international is fighting to regain fitness after suffering a hamstring injury at the back end of the Copa América, where Sánchez's two-time defending champions suffered a shock defeat in the semi-finals to Peru.

Upon returning to Manchester UnitedSánchez has been desperately trying to regain his fitness and fight his way into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team ahead of the 2019/20 season.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

And it was in one of his first training sessions back that The Sun claims Sánchez clashed with 17-year-old Greenwood following a tackle from the academy graduate, which apparently sparked an angry war of words between the pair.


While it's unknown just how severe the falling out was between Sánchez and Greenwood, it's apparent that Solskjaer is favouring including the teenage forward following his substitute appearance against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Manchester United manager has, however, spoken highly about Sánchez's chances this season and expects the Chile international to make his mark at Old Trafford, even though the club were recently holding talks to send him to Roma on a season-long loan.

If there is any truth to reports that Sánchez has fallen out with United's most exciting academy prospect then that could see an end to his time at the club, especially as they appear to be building a youth-centred philosophy under Solskjaer.

It emerged on Tuesday that midfielder James Garner, who made his senior debut against Crystal Palace last season, has also been 'promised playing time in the first team' as United continue to build for the future.

