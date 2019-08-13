Carabao Cup Second Round Draw: Newcastle Draw Leicester in Only All-Premier League Clash

By 90Min
August 13, 2019

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday, with Newcastle United now set to host Leicester City in the competition's only all-Premier League clash.

The draw was once again split up into North and South categories, but the second round of the competition also sees 13 Premier League sides enter the competition for the first time this season.

Games are scheduled to take place on the week starting August 26, just before the first international break of the campaign.

Here's a full rundown of the second round fixtures in the Carabao Cup.

North Draw

Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa
Lincoln City vs Everton
Leeds United vs Stoke City
Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday or Bury
Newcastle United vs Leicester City
Burton Albion vs Morecambe
Burnley vs Sunderland 
Nottingham Forrest vs Derby County
Grimsby Town vs Macclesfield Town
Preston North End vs Hull City
Rochdale vs Carlisle United

South Draw

Plymouth Argyle vs Reading
Crawley Town vs Norwich City
Newport County vs West Ham United
Oxford United vs Millwall
Watford vs Coventry City
Swansea City vs Cambridge United
Cardiff City vs Luton Town
Bristol Rovers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace vs Colchester United
Fulham vs Southampton
Bournemouth vs Forest Green Rovers
Southend United vs MK Dons
Queens Park Rangers vs Portsmouth

More Soccer

