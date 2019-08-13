Carabao Cup Second Round Draw: Newcastle Draw Leicester in Only All-Premier League Clash

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday, with Newcastle United now set to host Leicester City in the competition's only all-Premier League clash.
The draw was once again split up into North and South categories, but the second round of the competition also sees 13 Premier League sides enter the competition for the first time this season.
Here are the confirmed draw ball numbers for tonight's #CarabaoCup Round Two draw.https://t.co/AR3az8YXt3#EFL pic.twitter.com/lsAfCwFFOA— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 13, 2019
Games are scheduled to take place on the week starting August 26, just before the first international break of the campaign.
Here's a full rundown of the second round fixtures in the Carabao Cup.
North Draw
|Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa
|Lincoln City vs Everton
|Leeds United vs Stoke City
|Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers
|Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday or Bury
|Newcastle United vs Leicester City
|Burton Albion vs Morecambe
|Burnley vs Sunderland
|Nottingham Forrest vs Derby County
|Grimsby Town vs Macclesfield Town
|Preston North End vs Hull City
|Rochdale vs Carlisle United
South Draw
|Plymouth Argyle vs Reading
|Crawley Town vs Norwich City
|Newport County vs West Ham United
|Oxford United vs Millwall
|Watford vs Coventry City
|Swansea City vs Cambridge United
|Cardiff City vs Luton Town
|Bristol Rovers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
|Crystal Palace vs Colchester United
|Fulham vs Southampton
|Bournemouth vs Forest Green Rovers
|Southend United vs MK Dons
|Queens Park Rangers vs Portsmouth