Carabao Cup Second Round Draw: Newcastle Draw Leicester in Only All-Premier League Clash

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday, with Newcastle United now set to host Leicester City in the competition's only all-Premier League clash.

The draw was once again split up into North and South categories, but the second round of the competition also sees 13 Premier League sides enter the competition for the first time this season.

Games are scheduled to take place on the week starting August 26, just before the first international break of the campaign.

Here's a full rundown of the second round fixtures in the Carabao Cup.

North Draw

Crewe Alexandra vs Aston Villa Lincoln City vs Everton Leeds United vs Stoke City Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday or Bury Newcastle United vs Leicester City Burton Albion vs Morecambe Burnley vs Sunderland Nottingham Forrest vs Derby County Grimsby Town vs Macclesfield Town Preston North End vs Hull City Rochdale vs Carlisle United

South Draw