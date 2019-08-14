Man Utd Tipped to Subsidise Alexis Sanchez Exit as Club Takes Firm Stance Over Paul Pogba

Manchester United could subsidise a summer exit for flop forward Alexis Sanchez in a desperate to bid to get the underperforming former Arsenal star out of the squad.

Despite hitting 30 goals in his last full season with the Gunners, Sanchez, who is the Premier League’s highest paid player, has found the net just five times in 18 months for United.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted as recently as last week that Sanchez is part of the club’s plans this season, even though a summer injury has left him several weeks behind his teammates in terms of fitness and general preparations.

However, just days later, The Sun claims the opposite is true and that Sanchez could be banished to the club’s Under-23 squad unless he leaves Old Trafford before the rest of the European transfer windows close and ensure he has to stay until at least January.

The tabloid report claims Roma are interested in taking the 30-year-old on loan, but the Serie A side aren’t willing to cover his enormous wages and it could be down to United to subsidise a potential deal in order to see the back of Sanchez this month.

The Sun further claims Solskajer has not been a fan of Sanchez ‘since day one’, while it was also alleged earlier this week by the same newspaper that the Chilean was involved in an angry training ground exchange with 17-year-old homegrown prodigy Mason Greenwood.

The Serie A transfer window remains open until 23 August, the day before the start of the new season. Meanwhile, the transfer windows for La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga stay open for another week after that until 2 September.

Paul Pogba is another player whose future has been uncertain, albeit for very different reasons, but a Daily Telegraph report has revealed that United will refuse to consider any offers for the influential French midfielder, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Solskjaer is said to see Pogba as ‘central’ to his plans this season, while the passing of the Premier League transfer deadline last week would mean United are unable to replace the 2018 World Cup winner should a late approach come from Spain or Italy.

The report goes on to note that United might have considered letting Pogba go for £160m earlier this summer had any club got close to meeting their valuation – no one did. Now, however, United would refuse to let Pogba go even if a suitor does hit the asking price.

Fortunately for United, Real Madrid appear to have taken the hint for this summer at least and are rumoured to have switched their immediate focus from Pogba to Neymar.