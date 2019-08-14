Man Utd Tipped to Subsidise Alexis Sanchez Exit as Club Takes Firm Stance Over Paul Pogba

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

Manchester United could subsidise a summer exit for flop forward Alexis Sanchez in a desperate to bid to get the underperforming former Arsenal star out of the squad.

Despite hitting 30 goals in his last full season with the Gunners, Sanchez, who is the Premier League’s highest paid player, has found the net just five times in 18 months for United.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted as recently as last week that Sanchez is part of the club’s plans this season, even though a summer injury has left him several weeks behind his teammates in terms of fitness and general preparations.

However, just days later, The Sun claims the opposite is true and that Sanchez could be banished to the club’s Under-23 squad unless he leaves Old Trafford before the rest of the European transfer windows close and ensure he has to stay until at least January.

The tabloid report claims Roma are interested in taking the 30-year-old on loan, but the Serie A side aren’t willing to cover his enormous wages and it could be down to United to subsidise a potential deal in order to see the back of Sanchez this month.

The Sun further claims Solskajer has not been a fan of Sanchez ‘since day one’, while it was also alleged earlier this week by the same newspaper that the Chilean was involved in an angry training ground exchange with 17-year-old homegrown prodigy Mason Greenwood.

The Serie A transfer window remains open until 23 August, the day before the start of the new season. Meanwhile, the transfer windows for La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga stay open for another week after that until 2 September.

Paul Pogba is another player whose future has been uncertain, albeit for very different reasons, but a Daily Telegraph report has revealed that United will refuse to consider any offers for the influential French midfielder, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Solskjaer is said to see Pogba as ‘central’ to his plans this season, while the passing of the Premier League transfer deadline last week would mean United are unable to replace the 2018 World Cup winner should a late approach come from Spain or Italy.

The report goes on to note that United might have considered letting Pogba go for £160m earlier this summer had any club got close to meeting their valuation – no one did. Now, however, United would refuse to let Pogba go even if a suitor does hit the asking price.

Fortunately for United, Real Madrid appear to have taken the hint for this summer at least and are rumoured to have switched their immediate focus from Pogba to Neymar.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message