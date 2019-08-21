Paulo Dybala Set to Stay at Juventus as Paris Saint-Germain Remain Uninterested in Signing Forward

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to express an interest in bringing Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala to the club, despite recent reports that suggested the Argentine may be included in a transfer that would bring Neymar to Turin.

Dybala's future under new manager Maurizio Sarri has been subject to intense speculation all summer.

Manchester United, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur were all reportedly close to securing the Argentine's signature, but the most recent reports seemed to suggest that Paris was the 25-year-old's most likely destination.

Paulo Dybala could easily stay in black & white if there were no particular developments in the last days of the market. [Di Marzio] pic.twitter.com/uyb23OQGrW — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) August 20, 2019

However, Gianluca Di Marzio are now alleging that Thomas Tuchel has not yet declared his interest in the striker, and Dybala's agent remains stationed firmly in Turin for the time being.

Dybala made 42 appearances for the Old Lady last season, scoring ten goals, but was left frustrated at his reduced role in the team, owing to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

This displeasure has facilitated a hectic summer of transfer rumours, the latest of which being Dybala's involvement in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Neymar replace him at the Allianz Stadium.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

A potential stumbling block for this deal could be the Argentine's image rights. Dybala was reportedly hours away from sealing a move to Spurs on the Premier League's transfer deadline day earlier this month, before the move was halted due to complications over this issue.

Saying this, with PSG still yet to make contact with his agent, the striker now faces another race against time to secure a move away from Juventus before the close of the European transfer window in September.