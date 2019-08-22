Unai Emery Handed Arsenal Injury Boost Ahead of Crunch Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Unai Emery has been handed a boost ahead of his side's huge Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday, with Granit Xhaka returning to Arsenal training following a spell out with minor back injury.

The Gunners are having their best start to a league season for ten years with two wins from their opening two games, while Jurgen Klopp's side are the only other team in the league with a 100% record, sitting above Arsenal on goal difference.

View this post on Instagram

I’m back... and I’m feeling gooood 😎 #GX34

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent seasons, with Emery's side conceding at least three goals in their last four appearances against the Reds, while their last three outings in the north west have yielded an aggregate scoreline of 12-2.

With their defence set for a stern test on Saturday evening, the return of Xhaka in defensive midfield could prove a welcome boost to the Spaniard as he aims to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates for the first time in three seasons.

It is the Mail who report that the Swiss international is nearing his return, who is one of Emery's captains in the group of players he sees as leaders in his squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Another player who is closing on in a return to first-team action is Mesut Ozil. The German missed the first two games of the season, initially over security concerns after been inadvertently embroiled in a London gang conflict, while he sat out of the Gunners' win over Burnley due to a lack of match fitness.

However those concerns have been put to bed with Ozil training as normal this week and set to be considered for the game against the Premier League leaders.

