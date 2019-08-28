5 Youngsters Who Could Become the First British Asian Premier League 'Superstar'

English football is full of diversity, but one community which is not well-represented is British Asians.

While English cricket famously has many players with family origins in the likes of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, in football only a handful have ever made it to the Premier League, and even fewer have left a real mark on the division.

Aston Villa's Neil Taylor is one a rare exception. The 30-year-old full-back, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, has spoken to Sky Sports about his desire to see a true 'superstar' emerge from the British Asian community to help their representation.

There aren't too many options at the minute, but that could change in the years to come. Here are five British Asians who could soon be making an impression in the English top flight.

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City)

Michael Regan/GettyImages

At the moment, if there's going to be a British Asian star in the Premier League, it's almost certainly going to be Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury.

The 21-year-old, who has Bangladeshi parents, has now established himself as a regular part of the Foxes' midfield. He has certainly proven to be good enough for the Premier League, and now needs to keep on improving in the hope of reaching superstardom.

His power and passing make him a versatile weapon in Leicester's side, and his career is only just getting started. For Choudhury, the future looks incredibly bright.

Yan Dhanda (Swansea City)

A tricky winger of Indian heritage, Yan Dhanda burst onto the scene back in 2010 when he won Chelsea's 'Search for an Asian Star' competition. It was West Bromwich Albion who won the race for his signature, and he eventually ended up at Liverpool in 2013.

He was always on the fringes of the senior side, but ended up leaving for Swansea City in 2018. Dhanda is yet to hold down a permanent place on the Swans' team sheet, but his potential is clear to see.

As a former England youth international, Dhanda's career has been closely followed by many, and the hope is that he will soon find himself back in the Premier League.

Easah Suliman (Aston Villa)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

21-year-old centre-back Easah Suliman was once a stalwart of England's youth sides and was a major part of the Under-19 side's European Championship success in 2017.

Since then, things haven't really gone to play for the Aston Villa man. Disappointing loan spells have seen his career stall, and he's back playing academy football, despite being involved with the first team as early as 2015.

Nevertheless, the potential of the British Pakistani has always been evident, and Suliman will certainly be eager to push on and live up to his exciting potential.

Dinesh Gillela (Bournemouth)

At Bournemouth, 19-year-old defender Dinesh Gillela has generated plenty of excitement. After impressing in the youth setup, he was rewarded with a professional contract in 2018.

He is yet to taste senior action, but the centre-back, who is of Indian heritage, may not be far away. Composed on the ball and with a good eye for a pass, Gillela certainly fits the mould of a modern defender, and Bournemouth know it.

He will likely have to wait for his chance to impress on the big stage but, if Gillela does take it when it arrives, who knows what could happen.

Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur)

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Tottenham Hotspur have a number of impressive youth players, but one who has been standing out recently is 18-year-old winger Dilan Markanday.

He was prolific for the club's Under-18 side last season, racking up 11 goals and four assists in 21 league appearances, thanks to his intricate dribbling and exciting movement. Short in stature, the British Indian knows how to use that to his advantage and weave around defenders with ease.

Recently promoted to the Under-23 setup, Markanday's career is certainly progressing well, and there is a real hope that he could soon be flying the flag for India in the Premier League.