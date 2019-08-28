Carabao Cup Team News: Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday - Confirmed Owls Lineup

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have met five times previously in the League Cup – the Millers have progressed three times and the Owls twice from those ties. 

The most recent League Cup encounter between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday came in August 2013 – Rotherham won 2-1 at the New York Stadium. 


Rotherham United haven’t reached the League Cup third round since the 2008/09 season, falling at the second round stage on six occasions since then. 


Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in the second round of the League Cup in the last two seasons.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message