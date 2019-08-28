Carabao Cup Team News: Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday - Confirmed Owls Lineup

Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have met five times previously in the League Cup – the Millers have progressed three times and the Owls twice from those ties.
The most recent League Cup encounter between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday came in August 2013 – Rotherham won 2-1 at the New York Stadium.
📋 TEAM NEWS!— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 28, 2019
Here's how we line-up v @OfficialRUFC. Team news in association with @Ladbrokes #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/HpK8DJXmTo
Rotherham United haven’t reached the League Cup third round since the 2008/09 season, falling at the second round stage on six occasions since then.
Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in the second round of the League Cup in the last two seasons.