Carabao Cup Team News: Rotherham vs Sheffield Wednesday - Confirmed Owls Lineup

Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have met five times previously in the League Cup – the Millers have progressed three times and the Owls twice from those ties.

The most recent League Cup encounter between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday came in August 2013 – Rotherham won 2-1 at the New York Stadium.





Rotherham United haven’t reached the League Cup third round since the 2008/09 season, falling at the second round stage on six occasions since then.





Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated in the second round of the League Cup in the last two seasons.