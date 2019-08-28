Liverpool Launch Staunch Defence of Bobby Duncan Treatment After Agent Outburst

Liverpool have released a counter-statement denying the claims made by Bobby Duncan's agent Saif Rubie, after the youngster's representative made stinging claims about the club's handling of the 18-year-old.

Rubie cited 'bullying' on the Reds' part, insisting their denying of Duncan leaving the club and lack of dignity in matters has resulted in the young forward suffering serious mental health issues in recent weeks.

The agent particularly singled out Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards for his role in the saga, stating that after initially agreeing to sanction the player's departure, the club have subsequently blocked the player from departing Anfield.

An excerpt from his official Twitter statement read: "It's a sad state of affairs that a club such as Liverpool can be allowed to get away with mentally bullying and destroying the life of a young man such as Bobby."

Now, in response to the damning accusations, the Premier League side have responded via club spokesperson with a fierce statement of their own.

"Liverpool Football Club is aware and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players," the statement said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"As the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse, we will be making no further comment. We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved."

Duncan had previously been touted with a potential move to Serie A side Fiorentina, but the club rejected the proposal, which brought about the incensed outpouring from Rubie, who said in his statement that Duncan will 'never going back' to the club again.