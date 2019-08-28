Robert Lewandowski Backs Bayern to Beat 'Quantity Over Quality' Dortmund to Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has dismissed Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title chances this season, claiming his side have better quality in their squad.

Dortmund have stolen a march on their title rivals early after the Bavarians faltered in their opening clash against Hertha Berlin, but the Bayern striker – once of the Westfalenstadion, of course – insisted his side still have the edge over Lucien Favre's.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Many believe this could finally be the year the BVB return to the summit of the German game and, speaking to Sport Bild, as relayed by BuLi News, the Polish international conceded: "Dortmund have done a lot, they have a large squad."



However, he then added: "But in the end, it's not about quantity, but about quality. And there's one thing I'm sure of: we have the players with the most quality."

Lewandowski has been critical of Bayern's transfer policy in recent seasons, and urged the club to bring in further reinforcements following the early moves for Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez and Jann-Fiete Arp.

Since then, they have brought in Michael Cuisance, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, and the striker has revealed his happiness with these arrivals, explaining: "I had a good talk with [Bayern sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic and [Bayern CEO] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and had my questions answered.



"After that, I knew that something would still happen and that the club would bring in more quality. That was important to me and calmed me down.

"I'm very satisfied and consider these three players to be useful reinforcements. I believe it's important to not only have a good starting eleven, but players who can decide games from the bench as well."

