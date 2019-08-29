Brighton Confirm Striker Jurgen Locadia Has Joined Hoffenheim on a Season-Long Loan

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jürgen Locadia has left the club on a season-long loan, joining Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim.





The 25-year-old has been unable to make a real impact at the club since his £15m move from PSV Eindhoven last year, making just 43 appearances across all competitions where he's scored six goals and claimed two assists.





Locadia has fallen down the pecking order on the south coast following the arrival of Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard, with Brighton now confirming that the striker has been allowed to leave on a season-long loan.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"Since I arrived, Jürgen's trained really well and been great to work with, but I also appreciate it’s been a frustrating time for him ever since he signed for the club for a number of reasons," Graham Potter told the club's official website.





"He wants to play week in, week out and this move presents a real opportunity for him to go and get some games and goals in a top European league."

Hoffenheim, who loaned Reiss Nelson from Arsenal last season, have undergone a crisis in attacking areas over the summer after Joelinton joined Newcastle United, while Antonio Colak and Ádám Szalai have also left.

Andrej Kramarić, the club's all time top goalscorer in the Bundesliga, has also recently been ruled out through injury.

Welcome, Jürgen! 💙



Jürgen #Locadia is coming to #TSG! The 25-year-old will be joining us on loan from English Premier League club @OfficialBHAFC until the summer of 2020. #JÜÜÜRGEEEEEEN pic.twitter.com/es6fjRFIBL — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) August 29, 2019

Although things haven't worked out for Locadia in England, his style could be perfectly suited to the Bundesliga thanks to the Netherlands international's combination of pace and power.

Even if Locadia doesn't return to Brighton as a starter for the club next season, the 25-year-old should do enough to help the club recoup as much of his £15m transfer fee as possible when the window opens in 2020.