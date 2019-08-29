James Maddison & Mason Mount Named in Senior England Squad Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison and Chelsea's Mason Mount have been named in Gareth Southgate's senior England squad for the first time ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Harry Winks has also returned to the squad after nine months away from international duty, while Tyrone Mings has also recieved a senior call-up for the first time.

The Three Lions will be entering their first round of matches since the UEFA Nations League in Portugal over the summer, where Southgate's side finished in third following a penalty shootout win against Switzerland.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for the #EURO2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo!https://t.co/h7MScWmxEx — England (@England) August 29, 2019

On top of the new players which have come into the senior team, the likes of Tom Heaton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have returned to Southgate's side.

England's first opponents Bulgaria are without a win in their opening four qualifying matches, picking up just two points in draws in the opening round of games.

Although Bulgaria have struggled on the international stage in recent years, they're on a seven-game winless run, they still have a squad which could cause England some problems, most notably with three-time Bulgarian Player of the Year Ivelin Popov - only legends Dimitar Berbatov and Hristo Stoichkov have won more.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their opening three qualifying matches, winning their most recent match against Bulgaria thanks to a goal in added time.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Some faces in their squad will be familiar for England fans as former Manchester City stars Arijanet Muric and Bersant Celina are regular starters for them, although their biggest threat comes from Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica.