Lionel Messi Expected to Miss Barcelona's Clash With Osasuna After Suffering Injury Setback

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is set to miss the club's league meeting with Osasuna on Saturday after a delay in his recovery from a calf strain.

La Blaugrana have had to play their first two fixtures of the new La Liga season without the talismanic Argentine, who picked up the injury during pre-season. The 32-year-old had been expected to feature last weekend as Barça defeated Real Betis 5-2 at the Nou Camp, but hobbled out of his first training session back having aggravated the issue.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Messi trained alone on Thursday to avoid further damage and will now watch on from the sidelines as Barcelona travel to Pamplona for their round three clash with Los Rojillos barring a miraculous turn of events.





According to the Evening Standard, the Catalan outfit have moved swiftly to deny rumours that their captain will be unavailable for the next month.





Fortunately for Messi and Blaugrana supporters, the upcoming international break - beginning on Thursday 5 September - will give him a further fortnight to complete his rehab.





Antoine Griezmann starred in the absence of the five-time Balon d'Or winner, grabbing a double on his home debut as Barça earned their first La Liga points of the campaign.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

However, Ernesto Valverde's men were toothless in their opening game, going down 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao courtesy of a mesmerising overhead-kick from Aritz Aduriz in the dying embers of the contest.





Messi had a hectic summer after helping his side to a second successive Spanish crown, starting all five of his nation's matches before they were dumped out at the semi final stage by Brazil.