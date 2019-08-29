Transfer Rumours: Napoli Eye Llorente, Ghezzal to Leave Leicester, Juve Make Demiral Decision & More

There are just a few more days until the transfer window slams shut in Europe, so teams across the continent are frantically trying to get their last bits of business done before September 2.

The rumour mill might be running slowly for Premier League sides, but outlets elsewhere are suggesting that some big names could still be on the move before the summer window closes.

So after a long time going through everything on Google translate, here's a handful of Thursday's biggest rumours it's worth keeping an eye on.

Chivas Want to Sign Chicharito

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Mexican side Chivas are looking to sweet talk their way into signing West Ham striker Javier Hernández, with their manager and president talking up the move.





After club chief Amaury Vergara described the move as 'feasible', first-team boss Tomas Boy told AS Mexico: "It would be great. 'Chicharito' is a fabulous goalscorer.





"He is a fabulous player. I'd love for him to come."





Hernández still has a contract at West Ham but he's already admitted that he's been looking for a new club this summer.

Juventus Decide Against Merih Demiral Sale

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

It's has been suggested that Juventus could cash in on Merih Demiral just two months after the Turkey international arrived in Turin, but Goal stress that the Bianconceri have decided against letting him leave this summer.





Juve are looking to offload a centre-back before the transfer window closes, but Maurizio Sarri looks set to offload Daniele Rugani instead after Roma declared an interest in the defender.





It was speculated that rumours over Demiral's future was just a ploy from Juventus to speed up Rugani's sale, which now increasingly likely to be close to the truth.

Chelsea's Kenedy Set to Join Sassuolo

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Serie A side Sassuolo want to sign Kenedy from Chelsea before deadline day as they look to find a replacement for the injured Rogério.





Although Sassuolo's player is more naturally a left-back, Gianluca Di Marzio claim Kenedy could come in as a replacement this summer.





The 23-year-old is firmly out of Frank Lampard's plans this season and the club would prefer to bolster their transfer kitty ahead of an expected spending spree next summer.

Napoli Want Free-Agent Fernando Llorente

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Napoli are close to securing free-agent Fernando Llorente on a short-term contract after the former Spain international's contract ran out at Tottenham.





The 34-year-old has been a rumoured target for Manchester United this summer following Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter, but La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) stress that Napoli are closest to landing Llorente's signature.





Despite playing second fiddle to Harry Kane last season, Llorente still made 35 appearances across all competitions, where he scored eight goals and picked up five assists.

Rachid Ghezzal in Talks With Olympiacos

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester City are in talks with Greek giants Olympiacos in an attempt to offload Algeria international Rachid Ghezzal.

The 27-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium to act as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez but having struggled to make an impact, Sky Sports confirm that Leicester now want to let Ghezzal move on this summer.

He's set to become the eighth player to leave the club following a major clear-out by manager Brendan Rodgers.