Cardiff City will host Fulham on Friday, Aug. 30 at Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Cardiff came away from their most recent league match against Blackburn in a 0–0 draw. Fulham faced Nottm Forest in their most recent match, falling 2–1 after a pair of scores from Lewis Grabban bested Aleksander Mitrovic's late-game goal.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Not available

Live stream: Watch the match live online with ESPN+.