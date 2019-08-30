Find out how to watch Cardiff City vs. Fulham on Friday, Aug. 30.
Cardiff City will host Fulham on Friday, Aug. 30 at Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship.
Cardiff came away from their most recent league match against Blackburn in a 0–0 draw. Fulham faced Nottm Forest in their most recent match, falling 2–1 after a pair of scores from Lewis Grabban bested Aleksander Mitrovic's late-game goal.
How to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: Not available
Live stream: Watch the match live online with ESPN+.