Cardiff City vs. Fulham Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch EFL Championship

Find out how to watch Cardiff City vs. Fulham on Friday, Aug. 30.

By Emily Caron
August 30, 2019

Cardiff City will host Fulham on Friday, Aug. 30 at Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship.

Cardiff came away from their most recent league match against Blackburn in a 0–0 draw. Fulham faced Nottm Forest in their most recent match, falling 2–1 after a pair of scores from Lewis Grabban bested Aleksander Mitrovic's late-game goal.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Not available

Live stream: Watch the match live online with ESPN+.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message