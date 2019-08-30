Man United, Arsenal Learn Group Paths After Europa League Draw

The 12 groups are set for the 2019-2020 Europa League.

By 90Min
August 30, 2019

The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been made, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Sevilla, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Celtic and Rangers among the clubs to have learned their fate on the road to Gdansk next May.

Taking place in Monaco, the draw followed its usual format. The 48 competing teams were split into pots (1-4), with one side from each pot assigned to each of the 12 groups (A-L).

Manchester United won this competition two years ago and are faced with a very long away trip to Astana in Kazakhstan, as well Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be looking to go one better than losing in last year’s final, finding themselves in a group alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes.

For Wolves, in their first season in Europe since losing in the first round of the 1980/81 UEFA Cup, it is a tough group alongside Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw
Group A - Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange
Group B - Dynamo Kyiv, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano
Group C - Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D - Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK Linz
Group E - Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj
Group FArsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria Guimaraes
Group G - Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H - CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets Razgrad, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I - Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya
Group J - Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger
Group K - Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Slovan Bratislava
Group LManchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar

Matchday one will take place on September 19, and the round will conclude as usual with matchday six on December 12. The first knockout draw will follow on December 16.

This season's final will be played in the city of Gdnask on Poland’s Baltic coast on May 27, 2020.

