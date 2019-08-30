The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been made, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Sevilla, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Celtic and Rangers among the clubs to have learned their fate on the road to Gdansk next May.

Taking place in Monaco, the draw followed its usual format. The 48 competing teams were split into pots (1-4), with one side from each pot assigned to each of the 12 groups (A-L).

Manchester United won this competition two years ago and are faced with a very long away trip to Astana in Kazakhstan, as well Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be looking to go one better than losing in last year’s final, finding themselves in a group alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes.

For Wolves, in their first season in Europe since losing in the first round of the 1980/81 UEFA Cup, it is a tough group alongside Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Group A - Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange Group B - Dynamo Kyiv, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano Group C - Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor Group D - Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK Linz Group E - Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj Group F - Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria Guimaraes Group G - Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers Group H - CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets Razgrad, Espanyol, Ferencvaros Group I - Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya Group J - Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger Group K - Besiktas, Braga, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Slovan Bratislava Group L - Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar

Matchday one will take place on September 19, and the round will conclude as usual with matchday six on December 12. The first knockout draw will follow on December 16.

This season's final will be played in the city of Gdnask on Poland’s Baltic coast on May 27, 2020.