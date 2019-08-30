Manchester United: The XI That Should Start Against Southampton

Manchester United have endured a horrendous week, losing in miserable fashion to Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men began the season impressively enough, but it was an underwhelming performance that ended with Patrick van Aanholt scoring a 93rd minute winner to claim all three points for the away side.

Daniel James thought he had given the Red Devils a chance to win when he netted a fine equaliser in the 88th minute, but it wasn't to be. As it now stands, United sit fifth in the table, having picked up four points from their opening three games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The team have no time to dwell on the result, however, as they travel to face Southampton in Saturday's early match in the Premier League this weekend. Solskjaer has some key decisions to make, with performances and injuries needing to be taken into account.

Here's the Red Devils XI Solskjaer should field against the Saints this weekend.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) - De Gea is a fixture in this United side and that'll remain the case during the 2019/20 campaign. The Spaniard made a costly error at the weekend, failing to block Van Aanholt's winner at the near post. However, he will be keen to make amends - and he's certainly made a fair few fine saves at St Mary's before.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - The Englishman may not have had his best game against his former club, but he is a certain starter. Prior to the clash with Palace, the defender had made the most tackles (15) out of any player in the Premier League. He's made a strong start to life in Manchester, and he will need to be on top form to help keep out a confident Saints side.

Victor Lindelof (CB) - Lindelof was heavily criticised after the last game, as he lost a header that led to Jordan Ayew's goal. The Swede struggled and made a few rash decisions. However, the centre back has come on leaps and bounds and he's one of the leaders of the team, highlighting his importance.

Harry Maguire (CB) - Now is the time for your £80m centre back to step up and take control of a shaky defence. The former Leicester man attempted to make things happen against Southampton, but found himself unable to impact the game positively. The Red Devils spent a hefty sum to bring him to the club and, after a disappointing loss, he must now take control of the defence and lead by example.

Ashley Young (LB) - Right, calm down United fans. Young comes in for a lot of criticism, but there is no denying his intent and desire. With Luke Shaw out injured, there are few alternatives other than Young. The captain will need to organise and communicate with Maguire to marshall the backline while also providing an outlet going forward.

Midfielders

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Scott McTominay (CM) - The Scotland international wasn't really involved in the match against the Eagles, but his defensive work and retention of possession was crucial in allowing his side to build up momentum and create chances. There may be a temptation to look back in the direction of a more experienced Nemanja Matic, but McTominay carries out his work with greater intensity and poses more of a threat going forward, as well.

Paul Pogba (CM) - The Frenchman is the heartbeat of the team - if he switches off, the team ends up paying the price. And we saw this for the winner, as he was dispossessed trying to pull off a neat skill, allowing Palace players to stream forward and snatch the win. There's no doubting his ability (which is why he starts), but Solskjaer will be hoping that the World Cup winner's head is focused solely on being a Manchester United player.

Jesse Lingard (CAM) - Somehow Lingard has found himself in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, despite his attacking contributions for United being pretty slim over the last year or so. He needs a big performance on Saturday.

Forwards

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Juan Mata (RW) - He's played a combined total of 18 minutes in United's opening three games, but Mata's guile and eye for a killer pass could prove crucial in breaking down Southampton's defence. He could also prove to be a good foil for James on the opposite flank.





Daniel James (LW) - James came in for a lot of criticism on the weekend, following his decision to celebrate an equaliser in the final minutes of the match. Despite this, the Welshman put in another high-intensity performance, and was able to produce a lovely finish to get his side back on level terms. James could prove to be a real nuisance against a frail Saints defence.

Marcus Rashford (ST) - Rashford could stay on the left or he could move into the centre, but either way, he's a certain starter. Solskjaer may opt for more experienced heads instead of throwing Mason Greenwood in at the deep end, so expect 21-year-old Rashford to start.