Atletico Madrid Striker Diego Costa Fit to Face Eibar After Recovering From Thigh Injury

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Atletico Madrid are preparing for their home fixture against Eibar on Sunday evening, buoyed by the return of talismanic striker Diego Costa. 

The former Chelsea forward picked up a thigh muscle injury during a friendly against Juventus in at the beginning of August, and it was reported that the Spain international may miss more than a month of football. 

Sam Greenwood/GettyImages

Costa has been absent for his side's opening two league fixtures, but is set to make a remarkable comeback for los Rojiblancos' next fixture. 

On Saturday evening, Atletico Madrid tweeted that Costa has recovered from his muscle injury in the adductors of the left thigh, and is no longer under observation by the Atleti medical team. 

Atleti have won both of their league matches this season by a single goal, and manager Diego Simeone will be delighted to have their star striker back so soon from his spell on the sidelines. 


Costa impressed in pre-season, particularly during a friendly against fierce rivals Real Madrid, in which the big striker scored four goals in a 7-3 demolition of their neighbours. 

Los Rojiblancos supporters will hope that the return of Costa will bring back the free-flowing football that Simeone's side produced before the season opener against Getafe. 

