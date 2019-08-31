Man Utd Make Worst Start to a New Season Since Inaugural Premier League Campaign in 1992

Manchester United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign since the competition was re-branded at the start of the 1992/93 season following their 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took the lead on the south coast through Daniel James, his third goal since leaving Swansea City during the summer transfer window, but were pegged back when Jannik Vestergaard was left unmarked to score his first for the club.





United are without a win since the opening day of the season and have registered their second-worst start to a new season, picking up just five points from their opening four games.

The Red Devils were only able to manage four points during the Premier League's inaugural campaign during 1992/93, although they did go on to win the league title that season.





United's win over Chelsea on matchday one has been followed by 1-1 draws either side of last week's shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer will also be unable to work on improvement too much as most of his players will now leave for the international break, with United set to host Europa League-chasing Leicester City in their next competitive match.

They'll also host Astana when European football returns in two weeks, but Manchester United will be more focused on turning their domestic form around as soon as possible.

Having been the only Premier League side to finish their match on matchday four so far, United could end the weekend four points outside of the automatic Champions League places depending on results elsewhere.