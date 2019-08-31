Pep Guardiola Claims Phil Foden's 'Moment Is Coming' Amid Current Lack of First Team Football

Pep Guardiola has insisted first team football is on the way for Phil Foden, despite the teenager's current lack of game time and the quality of competition in the Manchester City midfield.

The English youngster has struggled to break into City's starting lineup ahead of Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and David Silva, meaning he has only managed 11 minutes of competitive football so far this season.

Via Sky Sports, Guardiola spoke of the future opportunities for the 19-year-old at the Etihad in a talented squad that will be tested due to the quantity of fixtures laid out ahead.

He said: "I don't know when but it [game time for Foden] is going to happen, we are playing an incredible amount of games.





"I saw the schedule for the Champions League and said: 'wow how many games we have!' So everybody is going to have minutes.





"I've said many times I love this guy, I like him a lot but this is Manchester City. To play alongside Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, it is not easy even for all of them.

"This is the reality of a team who achieved four titles last season. If you do not have this squad you cannot achieve four titles.





"They have to fight and be patient and work and work, and the time is coming, the moment is coming."





Although it seems that Foden is not too far away from getting more minutes under his belt, comparisons have been made to City academy graduate Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund winger has made 36 Bundesliga appearances since the start of the 2018/19 season, scoring on 14 occasions.

Foden's 14 appearances and one goal in the Premier League during the same time period have left him uncapped at international level, while his former City youth teammate has featured in six games for England.





When asked if the teenager was waiting patiently for first team chances, Guardiola said: "He is a shy guy. I would like him to talk more to me.





"A lot of the time I go to him and talk to him. He still looks at me with a bit of respect as a manager, that is not necessary after two to three seasons, he is 19 years old, he is in England Under-21s. He is okay, everything is in the right position."