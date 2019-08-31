Real Madrid Set to Spend Another €155m Before Transfer Window Closes on Monday

Real Madrid's summer spending is not over yet, as los Merengues reportedly have an extra €155m in the transfer kitty to strengthen their squad for the coming season.

Zinedine Zidane's men have made a slow start to their La Liga campaign, drawing their most recent game at home to Real Valladolid, despite adding stars such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Their pre-season form was also a major cause for concern for Madrid supporters, and despite retaining the services of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, Zidane seems intent on adding more quality to his team.

According to Marca, Madrid could still splash a further €155m due to their strong financial position, and with Paul Pogba's Manchester United future still up in the air, the Frenchman may be the number one choice to arrive at the Bernabeu.

Pogba is not the only midfielder on the Spanish giants' radar however. Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has attracted admirers from all over Europe, including a host of Premier League clubs, but Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Pradé believes Fernandes is set to join Madrid.

The Spanish side were heavily linked with a move for ex-Barcelona star Neymar, but that deal looks unlikely as la Blaugrana are in advanced talks to bring the Brazilian back to Camp Nou.





Fernandes could be a potential bargain at €70m, and the Sporting captain may be the most viable option for los Merengues, with Man Utd valuing Pogba at around €200m.