Victor Wanyama's £13m Move to Club Brugge in Danger of Collapsing Over Financial Issues

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama faces an anxious wait to see whether his proposed move to Club Brugge goes through as Spurs' financial demands continue to delay the transfer.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has deemed the Kenyan international surplus to requirements, forcing Wanyama to find a new club for his expertise as he looks to rejuvenate his career.

With the European transfer window closing on Monday, time is running out for the 28-year-old to seal a move away from north London.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Daily Mail are reporting that financial issues still remain, despite Spurs thinking they had an agreement in place to let go of the Kenyan international for £13m, thus leaving the deal in a state of limbo.





It is also reported that Wanyama, who still has two years left on his contract with the Premier League side, will be taking a pay cut to sign a four-year deal with the Belgian giants.

If the deal does fall through, clubs such as Valencia, Monaco and his former club Celtic have shown an interest previously but Spurs will only consider a permanent move rather than the loan deals those clubs proposed.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The combative midfielder is open to the idea of rejuvenating his career after falling out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino, as likes of Oliver Skipp and Moussa Sissoko have been moved up higher in the midfield pecking order.

However, the former Southampton star is in no rush to complete a move away – hesitant of rushing into the wrong move even with the transfer deadline fast approaching.