Casemiro Admits Real Madrid Must Improve in Every Area After Villarreal Draw

Casemiro offered a frank assessment of Real Madrid's recent performance during their draw with Villarreal, insisting they are currently lacking in every department.

Real had to come from behind twice to secure a point against Villarreal, as Gareth Bale scored both goals in the 2-2 draw at= Estadio de la Ceramica - before being sent off right at the death.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It was an erratic performance from Real, who have now drawn two matches in a row following their opening day victory against Celta Vigo.

With the disappointment of the 2018/19 campaign still hanging over the club, Zinedine Zidane will be under increasing pressure to turn the tide, but Casemiro noted that the playing staff also need to be held accountable.

"We are lacking everything," Casemiro declared, per the Daily Mail. "We have to score goals and be better defensively. This is a team. If we defend, we all defend. If we attack, we all attack. Real Madrid are obliged to win always, this jersey makes it an obligation."

The Brazilian then went on to dissect the game itself, saying: "This is a complicated place to play. We had control for 65 minutes but they got into it and scored.

"This is the way forward, a draw and keeping adding points. The international break is here and we can change our mindset. You have to keep working.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"We had control. We had opportunities. I think that we played well but with this jersey, you always have to win.

"It's normal [to be criticised] but people have to see the work we do. You have to keep working to get as far as we can in La Liga."