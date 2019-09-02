Harry Maguire Reveals How Manchester United Need to Improve Following Abysmal Southampton Draw

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has challenged the team to improve their performances and get back to winning ways, after falling to another 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The Red Devils were on top for a large part of the game, just as they were against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, which ended in a draw and a loss respectively.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking after the draw with Southampton (via Sky Sports News), Maguire insisted that United have deserved more from their recent fixtures, but they need to step up their game if they are to avoid dropping points.

He said: "Another game where we've deserved to win. We've created the majority of the chances and we've dropped two points, really. The start of our season has been a little bit like that. We deserved to win at Wolves and then we conceded two shots against Palace and they scored two.





"They've not really had a chance apart from obviously the one building up to the goal and then the header as well so it's another set-play, the same as Wolves.

"I feel like we've been really fairly solid defensively, but the fine margins are the set-plays and things are punishing us at the moment and we're not being clinical at the other end.

"Don't get me wrong, I think we can definitely improve a lot, especially on the ball. I think you've seen again today. We gave the ball away far too much, especially towards the end of the first and start of the second half.





"We were giving it away sloppy, and we need to improve on that and show arrogance on the ball and be confident on the ball.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We're Manchester United and we want to control games and I feel like in the last 20 of the first and the first 20 of the second we didn't really control the game and I think we got punished for that really.

"Probably 15 minutes either side of half-time they've had the better of the play and they've come away with a point."