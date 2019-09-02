Mauricio Pochettino Claims Tottenham Are 'Suffering' Due to Enormous Stadium Debt

Debt racked up during the construction of Tottenham's new £1bn home stadium is preventing the side from making progress, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs owe various investors a total of over £600m following the completion of the arena, with the Lilywhites therefore having to work with a slightly reduced budget in the transfer market.

Despite purchasing Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon for a combined £80m - and paying £14m for Giovani Lo Celso's initial loan switch - their coach admitted parts of the summer window have been frustrating.

Speaking as quoted by the Daily Mail before his side's 2-2 draw in the north London derby, Pochettino explained: "We need to create the legacy for the future. In this period, we are suffering the restrictions, but it’s normal.





"The restrictions, okay, we need to work hard to find a way to compete in this very tough league, in a different way to our rivals. We all cry. Only people like [chairman] Daniel [Levy] can manage this kind of situation.

"Daniel and the board are capable to create this type of situation and to provide the team, to provide us and the fans, this massive project to feel that we are a big club."

Asked whether he felt the situation mirrored that at Arsenal following the completion of the Emirates Stadium in 2006, the Spurs boss replied: "The mistake, always, is to compare clubs with other clubs because the circumstances are always different.

"Arsenal in the last two years signed Aubameyang, the best striker in Germany, Lacazette, the best striker in France, and one year after, Pepe.





"If you see us in five years, we didn’t sign one striker and now our main striker is Harry Kane, but our second specific striker is 17 years old, Troy Parrott.

"That is the difference in the projects. I don’t want to say one is wrong and another is good. It’s only that the way we operate is completely different."