Women's Super League Will Be Broadcast Overseas for the First Time Ever as Part of New TV Deal

The Football Association have announced that the Barclays FA Women’s Super League will be broadcast overseas for the first time ever in 2019/20 after striking a new multi-year deal with television networks in both Central America and Scandinavia.





In a move that will boost the international profile and brand of England’s top flight, as well as raise income and revenue, the TV rights deal with Sky Mexico and Scandinavian broadcaster NENT will see WSL games shown across Mexico, Central America, Dominican Republic, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark for the next three seasons until at least 2022.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The FA has confirmed that the TV deal is worth ‘six figures’ and that the money is to be reinvested into the further broadcasting of women’s football, including the development of the recently launched FA Player platform and its in-game production.

The FA Player, which will now be geo-blocked in the countries served by Sky Mexico and NENT, will give fans free live access to every WSL game this season, as well as selected fixtures from the Women’s Championship and much more additional content.

“We’re delighted that the strength of The Barclays FA Women’s Super League is being recognised globally, these two deals are a sign of the global strength and growing commercial prospects of the league,” said Tom Gracey, FA Senior Broadcast Manager.

“It is particularly pleasing that revenue will be targeted at the development of The FA Player. Through this reinvestment our aim is to help improve the experience for viewers around the world and strengthen the brands of our competitions, clubs and players in order to drive forward the commercialisation of women’s football and create a new fanbase globally.”

