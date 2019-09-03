Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Record 10th Portuguese Player of the Year Award

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo picked up his tenth Portuguese Player of the Year award, beating both Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to the prize.

The striker has dominated the award since 2007, only failing to win the prize twice since then, and continued his electric form last season by firing Juventus to yet another Serie A title.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Speaking after receiving the award in Lisbon (via the Daily Mail), Ronaldo insisted that he was happy to move on from what has been an extremely challenging year for him on a personal level.

He said: "This world is so fast, with the social media, the press, it's been wild. It's been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don't let anyone pull you down."

The Portuguese icon racked up 28 goals and ten assists for Juventus last season, maintaining his status as one of the finest players in history. He was named on the shortlist for FIFA's upcoming 'The Best' awards, and he is expected to be a real contender for the prize.

Back at the Portuguese awards, it was a big evening for Benfica. Not only were the Eagles named as the best side in Portugal at the ceremony, but manager Bruno Lage also won the Manager of the Year award as well.

Ronaldo, having started his career with rivals Sporting CP, was clearly eager to see his former side recognised with an award in the near future.

"I can't help but mention that Sporting deserves a little prize. Next time," Ronaldo added.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Benfica's women's side were named as the Women's Team of the Year, but the individual awards were shared around a bit. Braga boss Miguel Santos took home the Female Coach of the Year prize, whilst the Female Player of the Year award went to Lyon's Jessica Silva.

Silva had impressed with Levante in Spain, which earned her a huge move to Lyon, who have dominated women's football in recent years.

