Inter Confirm Alexis Sanchez's Shirt Number Following Mauro Icardi's Exit

Inter have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will wear the number seven shirt this season, after the number was left vacant following Mauro Icardi's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi initially lost his number nine shirt to summer arrival Romelu Lukaku, instead being forced to take the seven whilst the club looked to offload him. He eventually sealed a deadline day switch to PSG, meaning seven was left available.

When Sanchez completed his loan move to Inter from Manchester United, he was handed the number 11 shirt, but Inter have now confirmed on Twitter that the Chilean will wear number seven now that Icardi is no longer at San Siro.

It is a real show of faith from Inter, who are determined to give Sanchez a platform on which to prove himself once more.

United are also keen to see Sanchez move on from the torrid form which plagued his time with Old Trafford, and 90min understands that the Red Devils intentionally avoided inserting an option to buy in Sanchez's loan contract, in the hope they may be able to sell the player for a higher fee next summer.

He could return to Old Trafford to play a vital part in the squad (unlikely) or could be sold to the highest bidder if he can rediscover some of the form which once made him one of the most exciting wingers in football.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Sanchez is set to play a huge part in an all-new Inter attack which also features former United teammate Romelu Lukaku. Manager Antonio Conte has parted with both Icardi and Ivan Perisic, which will give Sanchez plenty of opportunities to impress.

Inter currently sit top of the Serie A standings after winning their two opening games, with Lukaku getting on the score sheet against both Cagliari and Lecce.