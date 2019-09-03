Inter Confirm Alexis Sanchez's Shirt Number Following Mauro Icardi's Exit

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Inter have confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will wear the number seven shirt this season, after the number was left vacant following Mauro Icardi's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi initially lost his number nine shirt to summer arrival Romelu Lukaku, instead being forced to take the seven whilst the club looked to offload him. He eventually sealed a deadline day switch to PSG, meaning seven was left available.

When Sanchez completed his loan move to Inter from Manchester United, he was handed the number 11 shirt, but Inter have now confirmed on Twitter that the Chilean will wear number seven now that Icardi is no longer at San Siro.

It is a real show of faith from Inter, who are determined to give Sanchez a platform on which to prove himself once more.

United are also keen to see Sanchez move on from the torrid form which plagued his time with Old Trafford, and 90min understands that the Red Devils intentionally avoided inserting an option to buy in Sanchez's loan contract, in the hope they may be able to sell the player for a higher fee next summer.

He could return to Old Trafford to play a vital part in the squad (unlikely) or could be sold to the highest bidder if he can rediscover some of the form which once made him one of the most exciting wingers in football.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Sanchez is set to play a huge part in an all-new Inter attack which also features former United teammate Romelu Lukaku. Manager Antonio Conte has parted with both Icardi and Ivan Perisic, which will give Sanchez plenty of opportunities to impress.

Inter currently sit top of the Serie A standings after winning their two opening games, with Lukaku getting on the score sheet against both Cagliari and Lecce.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message