Jadon Sancho Speaks on Potential Return to England Amid Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
September 03, 2019

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has admitted that he would be interested in returning to the Premier League in the future, with Manchester United thought to be plotting a bid next summer.

The teenager stunned the world when he opted to leave Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017, but he has since blossomed into one of the world's most exciting talents. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

His form has attracted interest from sides all over Europe and, speaking ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash with Belgium (via The Mirror), Sancho confessed that he would not be afraid to try out another league.

He said: "I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind [a return to the Premier League]. La Liga I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet. 

"I am just happy that I'm playing and that's the main thing. I'm just helping my team and learning every day when I'm on the pitch."

"I don't really try to take notice of all the media. I just try to stay focused on my game. Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that's really helping me a lot and keeping me focused."

United were heavily linked with Sancho all summer but, given his high price tag, chose to focus on multiple reinforcements, rather than spend their entire budget on one player. 

However, they are believed to be playing the waiting game with Sancho, in the hope of luring him to Old Trafford at the end of the season. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

United chiefs have informed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will have the entirety of the money earned by Romelu Lukaku's sale to spend in January, but it is thought that the boss wants to save up and pursue a blockbuster deal for Sancho in the summer.


Last season, the 19-year-old managed 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, and he has certainly carried that form over into the current campaign. He has already found the back of the net three times and created a further four for his teammates, despite having played just five games.

