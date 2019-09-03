Jose Mourinho Predicts Tottenham Will Finish Above Arsenal Following North London Derby Draw

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has had his say on the Premier League's top four scrap, claiming Tottenham will finish above fierce rivals Arsenal.

This comes after the two sides played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Emirates in their final fixture before the upcoming international break.

Despite neither side coming out on top, the fierce encounter was more than enough for Mourinho to decide which he thinks is the better of the two north London clubs.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Come the end of Sunday's fixture, he told Sky Sports: “I still think Tottenham. It’s Manchester City and Liverpool and I still think Spurs are the third-best team. However, I like many things in the Arsenal squad.”





If his prediction comes true, it would almost replicate the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, in which the Gunners finished fifth, a place behind the Lilywhites, seeing them miss out on Champions League football.

For much of the latest encounter, it was Spurs who looked the most likely to secure victory, as Christian Eriksen gave his side an early lead which was later doubled by Harry Kane who converted from the spot following a ridiculous challenge from Granit Xhaka.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, the visitors were unable to hold their lead until half-time, allowing the Gunners a route back into the match when Alexandre Lacazette slammed an effort past Hugo Lloris just moments before the whistle blew.

With the support of the home faithful behind them, momentum swung in Unai Emery's favour and his side were able to find an equaliser, tucked away by none other than last seasons joint top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





And as we enter the first international break of the 2019/20 season, this result leaves Arsenal fifth in the league, while Mauricio Pochettino's side currently sit in ninth place.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs take on Crystal Palace - who have won their last two Premier League games - on 14 September, while Arsenal face a trip to Vicarage Road to play a struggling Watford side the day after.