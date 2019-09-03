Norway 2-1 England: Lionesses Suffer World Cup Revenge After Georgia Stanway Screamer

Phil Neville's Lionesses suffered a 2-1 defeat in their last friendly match ahead of the new Women's Super League season, with Norway getting revenge after being knocked up of the World Cup by England in June.

It was a game which ultimately had the feel of a pre-season friendly but England's Georgia Stanway didn't get the memo and the 20-year-old scored a stunning long-range effort with just 10 minutes on the clock.

It wasn't just Stanway's first-time effort which caught the eye, however, as Steph Houghton powerful pass and Nikita Parris' assist helped cement the goal as one of their best under Neville's management.

Oh wow. WHAT a goal. The build-up, the finish. @StanwayGeorgia, take a bow 👏 pic.twitter.com/enek5ngIIO — Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 3, 2019





Got back to the office in time to glimpse Georgia Stanway’s goal. She loves a belter doesn’t she? — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 3, 2019





Georgia Stanway smacked that so hard she hit the bar twice with one shot! What a goal.



Norway 🇳🇴 0-1 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 after around 15 mins — The Women’s Football Yearbook (@WFYBook) September 3, 2019

Frida Maanum pulled Norway back on level terms shortly after the half-time break as England threw away a lead for the second time in as many games.

It was another indictment of England's poor marking from set-pieces, something which will have to be addressed if the Lionesses want to get back to winning silverware.

England concede from a corner, again. Flipping heck. Stood like statues in the box, no one wanting to go and attack the ball to get it away — Molly Hudson (@M0lly_Writes) September 3, 2019

Avoidable goal for England to concede. Not because of the set piece but by forcing the passing too close to goal. Duggan plays a poor ball to Walsh that puts her in danger and she loses it. Norway win the corner from that. Neville’s ‘non negotiable’ demands working a treat? — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) September 3, 2019

Tuesday's hosts kept adding pressure and would eventually find a winner, but not before a moment of class for Norway legend Ingrid Hjelmseth received a well-deserved standing ovation from the home crowd in her last ever international appearances.

After making her debut in 2003, Hjelmseth has gone on to make 138 appearances for Norway.

Ingrid Hjelmseth gets the standing ovation and applause that she deserves. One of the best keepers of the last decade in Europe, — Kieran Theivam (Tayvam) (@KiersTheivam) September 3, 2019





Keeper Ingrid Hjelmseth - one of Norway's most loyal servants - called time on her international career tonight with 138 caps. Not sure what's more remarkable, the fact she is still playing at 39 years-old or has done it all alongside a full-time job. — Claire Bloomfield (@DifferentClaz) September 3, 2019





Huge ovation for Ingrid Hjelmseth as she leaves the stage for the final time. 138 games for the Norway goalkeeper. What a legacy she leaves behind. #NORENG — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) September 3, 2019

As England pressed to try and find a late winner, Norway pounced with a stunning counter-attack to secure a win at the Brann Stadion.

Having lost to England at the Women's World Cup earlier this year, Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen showed fantastic composure to just over a tackle in the penalty are before smashing the ball into the back of the net.

If I had to choose between having the entirety of the England squad or Caroline Graham Hansen to play for my life... I would go with Caroline Graham Hansen. — Giselle (@GiselleMB7) September 3, 2019





Goal, and what a goal by Caroline Graham Hansen. Its what Norway deserve based on balance of play. 2-1 Norway. — Kieran Theivam (Tayvam) (@KiersTheivam) September 3, 2019

Caroline Graham Hansen that’s it that’s the tweet — adïa (@fleurebelle_) September 3, 2019

The Lionesses won't be back in action until 5 October when they host Brazil, but the Women's Super League kicks off this weekend.

There are just two games on Saturday before the rest of the league catches up 24 hours later, but fans will have the chance to see the first-ever Manchester derby in women's football when United travel to City in one of the first games of the season.