West Ham Refused to Sign Free Agents After Javier Hernandez Took Huge Pay Cut to Join Sevilla

Manuel Pellegrini refused to sign extra cover at centre forward despite being offered 'multiple' free agents to replace Javier Hernandez who joined Sevilla before the deadline in La Liga passed on Monday.

With Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll also leaving the London Stadium this summer the Hammers are now left with just two senior strikers until the market reopens in January.

West Ham will have to rely on Sebastien Haller, who has settled into the Premier League quickly scoring three goals from as many games, and fellow summer signing Albian Ajeti who has made just one appearance so far this season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

According to Football Insider, Pellegrini was offered 'multiple' free agents to add depth to the striker position but rejected the opportunity as none of them were of the quality the team required.

The manager is clearly comfortable with the players he has at his disposal after allowing Hernandez to join Sevilla for a reported £7m.

The Mexican scored 17 goals across his 63 appearances for the Hammers but failed to maintain a place in the starting lineup during a turbulent two-year stay in east London which saw the 31-year-old play under three different managers.

The forward requested to leave the club this summer and accepted a large pay cut in order to join Sevilla in pursuit of more game time.

It has been revealed that Hernandez will earn £75k-a-week in Spain, almost half to the £140k-a-week contract he had at West Ham. The Mexican could also earn a further £500k in bonuses should he help Sevilla to finish the season in a Champions League qualification spot.

Sevilla’s sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, who was widely rumoured to be Arsenal’s next director of football over the summer, has praised Hernandez’s decision.

The transfer guru commonly known as Monchi said, with quotes carried by football.london: "I wanted to sign him a long time ago.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"And I must say that in my 20 years as a sports director I had never seen a football player lower his salary so much to sign for Sevilla. Javier convinced me in the first talk we had.

"He is an experienced forward who meets the requirements our coach wants."

Hernandez will hope to make his first appearance in La Liga since a loan spell with Real Madrid during the 2014/15 season as Sevilla take on Alaves on 15 September.